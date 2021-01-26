Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

