Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.