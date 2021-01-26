Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Digital by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.30.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

