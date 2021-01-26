Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.40-0.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WDC opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

