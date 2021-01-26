Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.40. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.10 to C$0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The stock has a market cap of C$36.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

