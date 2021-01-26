Westminster Group PLC (WSG.L) (LON:WSG) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Westminster Group PLC (WSG.L) (LON:WSG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.20. Westminster Group PLC (WSG.L) shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 3,461,528 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.

About Westminster Group PLC (WSG.L) (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

