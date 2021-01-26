WestRock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

