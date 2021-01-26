Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

WCP stock opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

