WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 157.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

