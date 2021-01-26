Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,962 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.09. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,470. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $291.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

