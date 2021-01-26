Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $17.02 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,021,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. 4,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.