Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $9.72 on Tuesday, reaching $724.56. 2,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

