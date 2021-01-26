Wings (WINGS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,499.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $2.34 million and $12,499.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

