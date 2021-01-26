Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

