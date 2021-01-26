WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.64 and last traded at $65.23. Approximately 12,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

