WPP TOKEN (WPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,208.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $2,208.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

