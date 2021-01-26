WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

WSFS stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

