X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $58,874.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,967,038,014 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

