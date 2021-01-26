xDai Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. xDai has a market cap of $60.79 million and $3.08 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xDai has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xDai token can now be bought for about $15.23 or 0.00047217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00129641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070801 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036403 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,310,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,992,353 tokens. xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xDai

