Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.20.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.