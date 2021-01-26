Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Decreased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,601,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 15.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.