XTX Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,205.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 768.11, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,039.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.