XTX Markets LLC Acquires New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 0.8% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,321.33 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $167.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.