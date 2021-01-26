XTX Markets LLC Buys Shares of 4,564 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,136,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 187,340 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $11,101,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,694,040 shares of company stock valued at $178,591,046.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $76.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.