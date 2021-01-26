XTX Markets LLC Invests $270,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

