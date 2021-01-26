XTX Markets LLC Invests $279,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 6,317.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 5,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.30. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $276.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

