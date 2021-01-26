XTX Markets LLC Invests $337,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

