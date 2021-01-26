XTX Markets LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

