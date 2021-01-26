XTX Markets LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,223 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

