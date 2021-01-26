XTX Markets LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,772.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,634.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

