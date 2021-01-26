XTX Markets LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

