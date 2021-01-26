YENTEN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $196.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $9,078.54 and $196.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,108.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.32 or 0.04186770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00416094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.10 or 0.01323936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00541324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00425144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00268804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00022986 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.