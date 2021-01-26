Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) were up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 512,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 610,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

