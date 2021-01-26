Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target Raised to $68.70

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.10 to $68.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC remained flat at $$58.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 246.9% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 74.4% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 91.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $202,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.