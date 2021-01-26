Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Truist upped their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.68. 47,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,309. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

