Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $985.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 859,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 455,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 370,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

