Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $514.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

