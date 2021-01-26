Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.05. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,872,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.30 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

