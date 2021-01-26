Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.04. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,539,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

