Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.97 Million

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $132.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.48 million and the highest is $134.03 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $127.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $509.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,913,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

