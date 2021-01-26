Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Intuit reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Intuit by 645.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.27. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

