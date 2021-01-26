Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.81. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNN opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $153.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

