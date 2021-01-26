Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.45. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. 203,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,290. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

