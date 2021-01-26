Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $239.59 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.35.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

