Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.63. Woodward reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $15,453,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward by 259.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 95,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $119.03 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

