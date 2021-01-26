Zacks: Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.96. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,006. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 50.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

