Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.12. Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

