Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $132.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.90 million and the lowest is $130.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $122.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $429.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.20 million to $429.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $533.10 million, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $554.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCRX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $94,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

