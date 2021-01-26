Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Robert Half International.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

