Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $3,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 160.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.